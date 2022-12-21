Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Superior Gold Inc. (CVE:SGI – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 33,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 183,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Superior Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$1.50 to C$0.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cormark lowered Superior Gold from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$0.90 to C$0.30 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Superior Gold from C$1.00 to C$0.60 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Pi Financial lowered Superior Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Haywood Securities dropped their target price on Superior Gold from C$0.50 to C$0.35 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Superior Gold Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.00 million and a P/E ratio of 5.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.46.

About Superior Gold

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine covering an area of 759 square kilometers (km²) located to the northeast of Perth, Western Australia; and holds a 80% interest in the Hermes open pit project that covers an area of approximately 217 km² located to the southwest of the Plutonic gold mine.

