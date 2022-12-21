Supreme (LON:SUP) Trading Down 2%

Supreme Plc (LON:SUP – Get Rating) shares were down 2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 97.15 ($1.18) and last traded at GBX 98.50 ($1.20). Approximately 42,090 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 265,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100.50 ($1.22).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.07) price target on shares of Supreme in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 99.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 99.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.65. The stock has a market cap of £114.88 million and a PE ratio of 1,094.44.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. Supreme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Supreme Plc supplies and distributes a range of consumer goods in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Batteries; Lighting; Vaping; Sports Nutrition & Wellness; and Branded Household Consumer Goods segments. The company offers consumer batteries; lighting, energy-saving bulbs, private label lighting, LED light fittings, lamps and light fittings, and point of sale display solutions; sports nutrition and wellness products; smart home LED technology solutions; and custom floor, counter and pallet display stands.

