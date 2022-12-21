SushiSwap Price Reaches $0.94 on Major Exchanges (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. SushiSwap has a total market capitalization of $208.20 million and approximately $31.57 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SushiSwap token can currently be purchased for about $0.94 or 0.00005559 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SushiSwap Profile

SushiSwap’s genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 244,542,059 tokens and its circulating supply is 222,257,372 tokens. SushiSwap’s official website is sushi.com. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap.

SushiSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap (SUSHI) is an example of an automated market maker (AMM). An increasingly popular tool among cryptocurrency users, AMMs are decentralized exchanges which use smart contracts to create markets for any given pair of tokens.SushiSwap launched in September 2020 as a fork of Uniswap, the AMM which has become synonymous with the decentralized finance (DeFi) movement and associated trading boom in DeFi tokens.SushiSwap aims to diversify the AMM market and also add additional features not previously present on Uniswap, such as increased rewards for network participants via its in-house token, SUSHI.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

