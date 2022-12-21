Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Shares Down 5.1%

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) fell 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.69 and last traded at $11.69. 616 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 280,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on SYM. UBS Group began coverage on Symbotic in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson set a $20.00 price target on Symbotic in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $18.00 price target on Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Symbotic from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Symbotic from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.42.

Symbotic Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.55.

Insider Activity

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 558.47% and a negative net margin of 10.08%. Research analysts anticipate that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $56,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,158.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Symbotic

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SB Global Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,400,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Symbotic by 458.4% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,791,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,779,000 after buying an additional 2,291,828 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Symbotic by 2.6% in the third quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 754,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,679,000 after buying an additional 19,310 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Symbotic by 325.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 130,213 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Symbotic during the third quarter worth $1,523,000.

Symbotic Company Profile

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

Featured Articles

