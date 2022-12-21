T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Bought by Security National Bank of SO Dak

Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 39.7% in the second quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 167.7% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 332 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1,646.5% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 78.3% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 378 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TROW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.20.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded up $3.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.50. The company had a trading volume of 15,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,210. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.39. The company has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $200.90.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.11%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $797,457.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at $8,489,623.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $797,457.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at $8,489,623.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

