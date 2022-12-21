TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) Shares Down 12.1%

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 12.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31. 113,490 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 94% from the average session volume of 58,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

TAAT Global Alternatives Stock Down 17.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.87.

TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.69 million for the quarter. TAAT Global Alternatives had a negative return on equity of 208.28% and a negative net margin of 142.03%.

About TAAT Global Alternatives

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc, a life sciences company, develops, manufactures, and distributes non-tobacco based smokable products in Canada and the United States. It offers nicotine-free and tobacco-free alternatives to traditional cigarettes under the TAAT brand. The company was formerly known as TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd.

