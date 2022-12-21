Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) PT Raised to C$2.60

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.40 to C$2.60 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TGB. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Taseko Mines in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TGB traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,744. Taseko Mines has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $426.74 million, a P/E ratio of -49.67 and a beta of 1.97.

Taseko Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:TGB Get Rating ) (TSE:TKO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Taseko Mines had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $68.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.32 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Taseko Mines will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Taseko Mines by 38.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,769,733 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730,110 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Taseko Mines by 45.4% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,000,026 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809,969 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Taseko Mines by 13.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 100,064 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Taseko Mines during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Taseko Mines during the second quarter valued at $60,000. 21.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

