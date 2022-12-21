Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Shares Gap Down to $24.76

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.76, but opened at $24.03. Tata Motors shares last traded at $24.01, with a volume of 1,325 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on TTM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tata Motors in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tata Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Tata Motors Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tata Motors

Tata Motors ( NYSE:TTM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.99 billion for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 45.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tata Motors Limited will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tata Motors by 58.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,089,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,575 shares in the last quarter. Think Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tata Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,468,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 68.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,383,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,659,000 after buying an additional 561,552 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 134.1% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 687,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,690,000 after buying an additional 394,105 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Tata Motors by 153.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 492,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,742,000 after acquiring an additional 298,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various automotive vehicles. The company offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; intermediate and light commercial vehicles; small, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles; defense vehicles; pickups, wingers, buses, and trucks; and electric vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

