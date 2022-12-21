TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Sold by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,102 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TRP. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy during the first quarter worth $4,740,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 106.9% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 131,581 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,418,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy during the first quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 7.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,359,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $76,676,000 after purchasing an additional 96,061 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TC Energy Price Performance

Shares of TC Energy stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.16. The stock had a trading volume of 125,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,306. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.19 and its 200 day moving average is $47.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.79. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $39.11 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 13.98%. Equities analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.661 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRP. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.08.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

