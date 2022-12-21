TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 50,903 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,899,306 shares.The stock last traded at $40.48 and had previously closed at $39.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TRP shares. National Bank Financial upped their target price on TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.08.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 13.98%. As a group, analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.661 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 103.95%.

Institutional Trading of TC Energy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Parkwood LLC boosted its position in TC Energy by 1.9% during the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 26,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy during the third quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in TC Energy by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TC Energy by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.