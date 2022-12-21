Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Stake Reduced by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Tenable during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Tenable by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Tenable by 590.7% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Tenable during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenable during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on Tenable from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tenable from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Tenable from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Tenable from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Tenable from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.60.

Tenable stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.29. The stock had a trading volume of 9,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,856. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -51.74 and a beta of 1.31. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.80 and a 12 month high of $63.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 8,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $315,677.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 163,177 shares in the company, valued at $6,047,339.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 8,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $315,677.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 163,177 shares in the company, valued at $6,047,339.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $671,193.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,282.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,608 shares of company stock worth $1,928,959 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

