Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Hits New 52-Week High at $8.37

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.37 and last traded at $8.36, with a volume of 246906 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $5.40 to $4.40 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.80 to $7.70 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.56.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Up 5.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.87. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 436.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,735,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,804,000 after buying an additional 5,480,718 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,245,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818,787 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,703,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,729,000 after buying an additional 1,988,646 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 420.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,272,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,915,000 after buying an additional 1,835,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 23.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,292,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.62% of the company’s stock.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

