Terra Classic (LUNC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $55.51 Million

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. One Terra Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar. Terra Classic has a total market cap of $789.65 million and $55.51 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Terra (LUNA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00007301 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00026348 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000327 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004742 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002313 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000861 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007627 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000055 BTC.
Terra Classic Coin Profile
Terra Classic (CRYPTO:LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,872,446,378,640 coins and its circulating supply is 5,974,909,570,166 coins. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.
Buying and Selling Terra Classic
