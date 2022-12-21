Terran Coin (TRR) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $513,071.06

Terran Coin (TRR) traded up 17.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Terran Coin has a market cap of $37.56 million and approximately $513,071.06 worth of Terran Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terran Coin token can currently be purchased for $1.59 or 0.00009443 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Terran Coin has traded up 7.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terran Coin Token Profile

Terran Coin’s genesis date was April 29th, 2021. Terran Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,653,359 tokens. The official message board for Terran Coin is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=coin. Terran Coin’s official website is terrancoin.com. Terran Coin’s official Twitter account is @terrancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Terran Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terran is a cryptocurrency network that seeks to enhance efficiency in sending, receiving, and trading cryptocurrencies. The project aims to offer enhanced services to its users by using a public blockchain for smart contracts.TRR is a standard digital token that will be used on the Terran platform. It is the cryptocurrency for all use cases that will be conducted on the Terran network. For now, it will be issued on the Ethereum platform as an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terran Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terran Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terran Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

