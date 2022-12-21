Texas Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:TMRC) Trading Down 6.5%

Texas Mineral Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMRC – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.42 and last traded at $1.50. 236,535 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 160% from the average session volume of 90,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

Texas Mineral Resources Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.89.

About Texas Mineral Resources

(Get Rating)

Texas Mineral Resources Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Round Top rare earth-uranium- project covering 950 acres in Hudspeth County, Texas; and prospecting permits covering 9,345 acres adjacent to the Round Top project.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Mineral Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Mineral Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.