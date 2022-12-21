Tezos (XTZ) Price Tops $0.80 on Exchanges

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 21st. Tezos has a market capitalization of $738.67 million and $12.60 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for about $0.80 or 0.00004782 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00007290 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00026388 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002315 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007658 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 941,920,448 coins and its circulating supply is 920,487,992 coins. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

