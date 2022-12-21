The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$89.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BNS. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Desjardins downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$83.50 to C$81.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Nova Scotia

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 344.8% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

Shares of BNS stock opened at C$47.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$49.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$54.72. The company has a market cap of C$57.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of C$45.26 and a one year high of C$74.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.756 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

