The Diverse Income Trust plc Announces Dividend of GBX 0.95 (LON:DIVI)

The Diverse Income Trust plc (LON:DIVI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:DIVI opened at GBX 91.81 ($1.12) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £326.72 million and a PE ratio of 507.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 89.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 93.09. The Diverse Income Trust has a one year low of GBX 82 ($1.00) and a one year high of GBX 118 ($1.43).

In related news, insider Caroline Kemsley-Pein bought 14,418 shares of The Diverse Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.07) per share, with a total value of £12,687.84 ($15,412.83).

The Diverse Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miton Trust Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Miton Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

