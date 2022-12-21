The Graph One Day Trading Volume Hits $10.02 Million (GRT)

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One The Graph token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0570 or 0.00000339 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. The Graph has a total market cap of $496.36 million and $10.02 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, The Graph has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Graph Profile

The Graph’s genesis date was March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,541,746,767 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,711,854,679 tokens. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling The Graph

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon.”

