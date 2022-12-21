The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $147.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 63.9% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 20,000.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the third quarter worth about $29,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 0.3 %

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $155.31 on Wednesday. J. M. Smucker has a twelve month low of $119.82 and a twelve month high of $157.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.24.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 76.55%.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

