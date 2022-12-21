The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) Declares $0.20 — Dividend

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2003 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd.

The New Ireland Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 33.6% annually over the last three years.

The New Ireland Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IRL opened at $9.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.94. The New Ireland Fund has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $12.95.

Insider Transactions at The New Ireland Fund

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The New Ireland Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 45,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $321,671.68. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 477,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,219.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have bought 62,136 shares of company stock valued at $435,750 in the last quarter. 19.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in The New Ireland Fund by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in The New Ireland Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in The New Ireland Fund by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

The New Ireland Fund Company Profile

The New Ireland Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Bank of Ireland Asset Management (U.S.) Limited. It is managed by Kleinwort Benson Investors International Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Ireland. It seeks to invest in growth stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

