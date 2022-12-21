The Rank Group (LON:RNK) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $80.16

The Rank Group Plc (LON:RNK – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 80.16 ($0.97) and traded as low as GBX 71.40 ($0.87). The Rank Group shares last traded at GBX 73 ($0.89), with a volume of 98,451 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Rank Group in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 71.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 79.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £370.53 million and a PE ratio of 625.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.78, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

In other The Rank Group news, insider John O’Reilly sold 15,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.85), for a total transaction of £10,948.70 ($13,300.17).

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, Belgium, and India. It operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, Digital, and International Venues segments. The company offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as sports betting and food, drink, and live entertainment.

