The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Agate Pass Investment Management LLC

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC cut its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,675,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,160,908,000 after purchasing an additional 61,660 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,303,618 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,319,329,000 after purchasing an additional 149,496 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,250,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,295,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,972 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,898,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,992,447,000 after purchasing an additional 246,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,798,484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,197,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,893 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHW has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.32.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

SHW stock opened at $238.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $233.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.17. The stock has a market cap of $61.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $195.24 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.48%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

