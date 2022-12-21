The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock Position Decreased by Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,343 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,768 shares during the quarter. Trade Desk accounts for 1.9% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $3,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TTD. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 125.2% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 217.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at $75,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Trade Desk to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,181,465. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,329.50, a PEG ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.38. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $98.60.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

