Theta Fuel Market Capitalization Hits $215.16 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 15.3% against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $215.16 million and approximately $3.16 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0361 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00070104 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00053247 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000339 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001050 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007652 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000252 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00021858 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001528 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004240 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000119 BTC.
About Theta Fuel
TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,954,870,518 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org.
Theta Fuel Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.