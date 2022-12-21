Third Point Investors (LON:TPOU) Trading Down 0.6%

Third Point Investors Limited (LON:TPOU – Get Rating) was down 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 19.61 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 19.65 ($0.24). Approximately 18,118 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 23,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.78 ($0.24).

Third Point Investors Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 20.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 21.26. The company has a quick ratio of 20.13, a current ratio of 20.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.73. The company has a market cap of £9.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30.

About Third Point Investors

Third Point Offshore Investors Limited is a close ended feeder fund launched and managed by Third Point LLC. The fund invests its entire corpus in Third Point Offshore Fund Ltd. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 TR USD. The fund was formed on July 20, 2007 and is domiciled in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

