Threshold Price Reaches $0.0162 on Major Exchanges (T)

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. One Threshold token can now be purchased for $0.0162 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $161.86 million and $5.13 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Threshold has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Threshold

Threshold (T) is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01608251 USD and is up 4.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $11,633,883.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

