Threshold Price Reaches $0.0162 on Major Exchanges (T)

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. One Threshold token can now be purchased for $0.0162 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $161.86 million and $5.13 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Threshold has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Toncoin (TON) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00014828 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002923 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00036740 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00040357 BTC.
- Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005939 BTC.
- GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00020348 BTC.
- NXM (NXM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.10 or 0.00226309 BTC.
- Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003788 BTC.
- Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000104 BTC.
- Sourceless (STR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000047 BTC.
About Threshold
Threshold (T) is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.
Buying and Selling Threshold
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.