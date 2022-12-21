Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) CEO Christopher P. Comparato Sells 33,333 Shares

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $598,327.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,528,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Toast Stock Up 1.0 %

TOST stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.77. 4,996,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,573,562. Toast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $40.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.34 and a beta of 1.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toast

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Toast by 215.1% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 37,203 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Toast in the second quarter worth about $853,000. Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $718,000. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in Toast by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Toast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $437,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Toast Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Toast from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Toast from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Toast from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

