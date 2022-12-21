TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Stock Price Down 2.1%

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.48 and last traded at $30.70. 423 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 315,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.37.
The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of -212.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.87%. TORM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.58%.
TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, and naphtha. As of March 23, 2022, it operated a fleet of approximately 85 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
