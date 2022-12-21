TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Stock Price Down 2.1%

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.48 and last traded at $30.70. 423 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 315,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.37.

TORM Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of -212.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

TORM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.87%. TORM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TORM

TORM Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of TORM by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 393,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,992,000 after purchasing an additional 143,500 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of TORM by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 300,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,095,000 after acquiring an additional 137,567 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TORM by 5,904.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 982,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,937,000 after acquiring an additional 966,283 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TORM by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 54,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TORM by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 611,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,511,000 after acquiring an additional 173,949 shares during the period.

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, and naphtha. As of March 23, 2022, it operated a fleet of approximately 85 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

