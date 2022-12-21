Toro (NYSE:TTC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Toro had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Toro’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Toro updated its FY23 guidance to $4.70-4.90 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.70-$4.90 EPS.

Toro Stock Performance

Toro stock traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $110.17. The company had a trading volume of 5,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,879. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Toro has a one year low of $71.86 and a one year high of $115.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.84 and a 200 day moving average of $92.44.

Toro Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Toro

TTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

In other news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.34, for a total transaction of $349,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,620.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.34, for a total transaction of $349,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,620.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine J. Harless sold 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $156,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Toro in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,798,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Toro by 336.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 932,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,751,000 after buying an additional 719,203 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Toro by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,864,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,921,000 after buying an additional 78,507 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Toro by 233.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 85,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after buying an additional 59,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Toro in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,590,000. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Toro

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

