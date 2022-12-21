Toro (NYSE:TTC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.70-$4.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.83 billion-$4.97 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.99 billion. Toro also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.70-4.90 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on TTC. StockNews.com cut Toro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Northcoast Research raised Toro from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Toro Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE TTC traded down $3.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $108.42. 3,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,879. Toro has a 52 week low of $71.86 and a 52 week high of $115.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Toro Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Toro

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Toro’s payout ratio is 32.88%.

In other Toro news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.34, for a total transaction of $349,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,575 shares in the company, valued at $923,620.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Katherine J. Harless sold 1,780 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $156,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,364 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,696,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Toro

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Toro during the second quarter worth $42,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Toro by 140.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Toro during the first quarter worth $177,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toro during the third quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Toro during the second quarter worth $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

