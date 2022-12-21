Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF)

Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 5,674 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 61% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,523 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tattooed Chef

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Tattooed Chef by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 716,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 51,138 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tattooed Chef by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,460 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tattooed Chef by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 7,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Tattooed Chef by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 22,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. 16.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tattooed Chef alerts:

Tattooed Chef Stock Up 6.2 %

NASDAQ TTCF traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.29. 17,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,231. Tattooed Chef has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $17.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $105.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tattooed Chef ( NASDAQ:TTCF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $54.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.84 million. Tattooed Chef had a negative return on equity of 52.21% and a negative net margin of 40.41%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tattooed Chef will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Tattooed Chef from $10.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen cut Tattooed Chef from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Tattooed Chef in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

About Tattooed Chef

(Get Rating)

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tattooed Chef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tattooed Chef and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.