Tran Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Tran Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 163.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,362 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams makes up approximately 3.7% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Tran Capital Management L.P. owned 0.05% of Sherwin-Williams worth $29,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,250,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,295,301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499,972 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 655.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,143,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $480,022,000 after buying an additional 1,859,981 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,798,484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,197,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,893 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 775.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 509,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,233,000 after acquiring an additional 451,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 28.8% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,225,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $305,807,000 after buying an additional 274,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.32.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.2 %

SHW opened at $238.58 on Wednesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $195.24 and a 52 week high of $354.15. The stock has a market cap of $61.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $233.03 and a 200-day moving average of $234.17.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.48%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Stories

