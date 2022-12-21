TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ TACT opened at $6.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.86. TransAct Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $11.42.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $17.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.86% and a negative return on equity of 22.18%. On average, analysts predict that TransAct Technologies will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at TransAct Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransAct Technologies

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 24,900 shares of TransAct Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $90,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,060,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,872,471.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders purchased 98,238 shares of company stock valued at $400,475 over the last three months. 20.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TACT. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in TransAct Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in TransAct Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 72.7% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 36.7% during the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 41,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in TransAct Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

