Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 13,959.3% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,955,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927,034 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,004,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,961,250,000 after buying an additional 1,044,650 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 23,726.6% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 791,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,124,000 after buying an additional 788,672 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 70.1% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,376,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $348,982,000 after acquiring an additional 567,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Danaher by 15.2% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,973,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,007,316,000 after acquiring an additional 523,791 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total value of $2,534,832.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,061,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total value of $2,534,832.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,498 shares in the company, valued at $19,061,366.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,038 shares of company stock worth $10,550,749. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Danaher to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.15.

DHR traded up $5.57 on Wednesday, hitting $261.17. 29,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,675,858. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $260.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.75. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $331.23. The firm has a market cap of $190.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.05%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

