Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 129.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,813 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,073,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,931,018. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.84. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.85 and a 12-month high of $149.86.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.261 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.