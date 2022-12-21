Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $8 Million Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 100,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,555 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for 0.9% of Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $7,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance
Shares of ESGU traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,094. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.87. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $77.28 and a 1-year high of $108.91.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend
