Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $8 Million Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 100,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,555 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for 0.9% of Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $7,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGU traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,094. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.87. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $77.28 and a 1-year high of $108.91.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.