Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,514,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,204,000 after purchasing an additional 87,887 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 58,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 6,392 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 221,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,093,000 after purchasing an additional 15,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 981,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,953,000 after purchasing an additional 180,074 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

SPYG stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.53. 80,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,938,716. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.21. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.91 and a 52-week high of $73.64.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

