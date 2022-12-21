Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 148,835 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 112,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 15,397 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 49.3% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 3,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Alerian MLP ETF stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.25. 72,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,727,312. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.80 and a fifty-two week high of $42.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.47.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.