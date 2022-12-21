Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 188 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 84.5% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 206.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of MMC traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.01. 16,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,923,002. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.80 and a 1 year high of $183.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.42 and its 200-day moving average is $160.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MMC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.25.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $1,498,323.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,342.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total value of $511,710.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,856,135.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $1,498,323.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,342.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Articles

