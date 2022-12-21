Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Sells 11,532 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,532 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 245,220,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,045,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,645 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 62,650,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,299,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383,152 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,364,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,321,000 after purchasing an additional 290,163 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 38,785,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,705,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,443,000 after acquiring an additional 172,185 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.48. 11,067,947 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.88. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.