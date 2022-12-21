TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
Several other research firms have also commented on TDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $735.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $661.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $801.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $693.67.
TransDigm Group Stock Up 2.9 %
Shares of TransDigm Group stock traded up $17.48 on Wednesday, reaching $627.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,823. TransDigm Group has a 52-week low of $499.63 and a 52-week high of $684.72. The company has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.70, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $594.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $586.07.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.07, for a total transaction of $6,072,805.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,378,852.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $14,137,355. Insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of TransDigm Group
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDG. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 112.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About TransDigm Group
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
