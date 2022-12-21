Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.21

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.21 and last traded at $10.19, with a volume of 4994 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Stock Up 7.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the second quarter valued at $66,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the first quarter valued at $144,000. 3.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, production, and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

