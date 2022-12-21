Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.21

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.21 and last traded at $10.19, with a volume of 4994 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.15.
Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile
Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, production, and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.
