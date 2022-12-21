Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.99 and last traded at $5.99. 1,212,623 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 523% from the average session volume of 194,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on TIG shares. StockNews.com lowered Trean Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Trean Insurance Group from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Trean Insurance Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $306.30 million, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trean Insurance Group

Trean Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:TIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $76.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.40 million. Trean Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 5.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trean Insurance Group, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 182,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 16,993 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Trean Insurance Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 762,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after buying an additional 38,044 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Trean Insurance Group by 92.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 26.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $214,000. 29.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trean Insurance Group

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

