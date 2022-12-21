Treatt (LON:TET) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $676.03

Treatt plc (LON:TET – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 676.03 ($8.21) and traded as low as GBX 630 ($7.65). Treatt shares last traded at GBX 638 ($7.75), with a volume of 42,859 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Treatt from GBX 680 ($8.26) to GBX 780 ($9.48) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.
Treatt Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £374.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,750.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 643.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 674.08.
Treatt Increases Dividend
About Treatt
Treatt plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.
