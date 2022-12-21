Treatt (LON:TET) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $676.03

Treatt plc (LON:TET – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 676.03 ($8.21) and traded as low as GBX 630 ($7.65). Treatt shares last traded at GBX 638 ($7.75), with a volume of 42,859 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Treatt from GBX 680 ($8.26) to GBX 780 ($9.48) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £374.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,750.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 643.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 674.08.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.35 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Treatt’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. Treatt’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Treatt plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

