Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.59

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.59 and traded as high as C$3.73. Trican Well Service shares last traded at C$3.60, with a volume of 525,279 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on TCW. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cormark increased their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Trican Well Service from C$4.75 to C$5.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Trican Well Service from C$6.25 to C$6.75 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Trican Well Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.97.

Trican Well Service Trading Up 2.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$865.77 million and a PE ratio of 14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

