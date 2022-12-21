Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) Trading Down 3.7%

Trigon Metals Inc. (CVE:TM – Get Rating) dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 69,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 290,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Trigon Metals Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.15 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.16. The stock has a market cap of C$22.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.74, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Trigon Metals (CVE:TM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.41 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trigon Metals

Trigon Metals Company Profile

In other Trigon Metals news, Director Jeddiah Kurt Richardson Richardson bought 562,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.16 per share, with a total value of C$89,639.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,671,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$904,680.81.

Trigon Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mines and mineral properties in the African continent. It primarily explores for copper, lead, and silver deposits. The company holds an 80% interest in its flagship project, the Kombat Mine Property, which consists of five mining licenses that covers approximately 1,219 hectares and one prospecting license covering 1,057 hectares located in Northern Namibia.

