Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th.

Two Harbors Investment has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 21.6% annually over the last three years. Two Harbors Investment has a payout ratio of 115.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Two Harbors Investment to earn $1.24 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 219.4%.

Shares of NYSE:TWO opened at $15.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.64. Two Harbors Investment has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $24.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWO. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,267,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 181.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,056,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,372,000 after buying an additional 1,325,838 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,732,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,410,000 after buying an additional 1,092,401 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,846,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,799,000 after buying an additional 830,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 3,818.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 776,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 756,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Two Harbors Investment to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.83.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

