U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Holdings Increased by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,805,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,942,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618,810 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,457,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,179,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,496 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,300,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,393,153,000 after acquiring an additional 190,720 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,223,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,742,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,711 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on USB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.0 %

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,620.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,620.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $6,064,745 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $41.93 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.03. The company has a market cap of $62.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

