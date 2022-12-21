UFO Gaming Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $29.85 Million (UFO)

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 21st. One UFO Gaming token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UFO Gaming has a market capitalization of $29.85 million and $422,179.66 worth of UFO Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, UFO Gaming has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About UFO Gaming

UFO Gaming’s genesis date was June 30th, 2021. UFO Gaming’s total supply is 25,757,575,757,576 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,757,575,757,575 tokens. UFO Gaming’s official website is www.ufogaming.io. UFO Gaming’s official message board is theufotoken.medium.com. UFO Gaming’s official Twitter account is @theufotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UFO Gaming Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UFO Gaming ($UFO) is a fully decentralized gaming platform bridging traditional games onto the blockchain and giving players the ability to earn while playing. Blockchain. P2E. Metaverse. Virtual land. NFT. Gaming.$UFO will be the primary utility token of the Dark Metaverse. In The Dark Metaverse, each game that we release will represent its own planet.The first game or planet that we release in the Dark Metaverse is Super Galactic.”

